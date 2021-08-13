Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh world’s seventh largest textile importer

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh world’s seventh largest textile importer

Bangladesh world’s seventh largest textile importer

Bangladesh was as the seventh largest importer of textiles across the world in 2020 fetching the items worth $ 8.81 billion, according to the latest World Trade Statistical Review of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In the previous year the country was the fifth largest importer of textiles when it imported textiles worth $9.91 billion. The textiles include textile yarn, cotton fabrics, woven man-made fibre fabrics etc, according to Standard International Trade Classification (SITC).
Annual imports of textiles in Bangladesh declined by around 17 per cent in 2020. It was the second highest rate of decline among the top-10 importers of textiles.
Bangladesh's arch rival in apparel trade Vietnam became the third leading importer of textiles in 2020 followed by China, Japan and United Kingdom. Canada stood eighth and followed by South Korea and Indonesia.
European Union remained the top importers of textiles followed by the United States in the last year. Meanwhile, China remained the top exporter of textiles in the last year followed by EU and India.
According to the WTO statistics, share of Bangladesh in the global textiles import market also declined to 2.46 per cent in the last year which was 3.10 per cent in 2019. "Due to demand for protective personal equipment, world exports of textiles increased the most among manufactured goods in 2020, growing by 16.0 per cent," said the WTO publication.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SSLCOMMERZ
BANKING EVENTS
IPDC gets Tamim Iqbal as Brand Ambassador
Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28
India plans to wrap up selloff of Air India, BPCL this fiscal
Biman to keep ticket sale centre at HQ open for 24hrs
BEZA, N Mohammad Plastic Industries sign land lease deal
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record 6,699 point on buying spree


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft