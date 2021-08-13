

Bangladesh world’s seventh largest textile importer

In the previous year the country was the fifth largest importer of textiles when it imported textiles worth $9.91 billion. The textiles include textile yarn, cotton fabrics, woven man-made fibre fabrics etc, according to Standard International Trade Classification (SITC).

Annual imports of textiles in Bangladesh declined by around 17 per cent in 2020. It was the second highest rate of decline among the top-10 importers of textiles.

Bangladesh's arch rival in apparel trade Vietnam became the third leading importer of textiles in 2020 followed by China, Japan and United Kingdom. Canada stood eighth and followed by South Korea and Indonesia.

European Union remained the top importers of textiles followed by the United States in the last year. Meanwhile, China remained the top exporter of textiles in the last year followed by EU and India.

According to the WTO statistics, share of Bangladesh in the global textiles import market also declined to 2.46 per cent in the last year which was 3.10 per cent in 2019. "Due to demand for protective personal equipment, world exports of textiles increased the most among manufactured goods in 2020, growing by 16.0 per cent," said the WTO publication.







