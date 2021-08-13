Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Auction of 30-day treasury bills held

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday held auction of 30-day treasury bills (BB bills) worth Tk 6,070 crore in which 43 banks participated. The auction plans to mop-up excess liquidity in the banking sector to contain diversion of funds to non-productive businesses
The banks would receive 1.25 per cent yield against the 30-day BB bills.
The central bank, in line with its monetary policy statement for fiscal 2021-2022, issued a notice to all  banks on August 5 that it would conduct an auction for BB bills to withdraw excess liquidity.
Apart from contributing to reducing liquidity in the market, the BB's move would also help the banks to invest their idle money in a safe and secure investment instrument of the central bank, the BB official said. As per the BB's auction schedule, the central bank would hold seven more auctions in August. Two more auctions for 7-day and 14-day BB bills would be held on August 16 and 25. Three auctions for the 30-day BB bills would be held on August 11, 23 and 31.
The BB official also mentioned that based on the auctions held in August, it would be determined later whether the central bank would hold more auctions or not. The BB would organize more auctions of BB bills if it finds that there was further need to mop up funds from the money market even after the nine auctions were held, he said.
Excess liquidity in the country's banking sector increased to a record high at Tk 2.31 lakh crore at the end of June of FY21 since the central bank was facilitating an expansionary monetary policy to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.
Excess liquidity is pushing more funds to stock market and real-estates that may destabilization in money market at the end. Central bank has decided to mop up excess liquidity in the banking sector, the official said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SSLCOMMERZ
BANKING EVENTS
IPDC gets Tamim Iqbal as Brand Ambassador
Fisheries Week-2021 to begin from August 28
India plans to wrap up selloff of Air India, BPCL this fiscal
Biman to keep ticket sale centre at HQ open for 24hrs
BEZA, N Mohammad Plastic Industries sign land lease deal
Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record 6,699 point on buying spree


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft