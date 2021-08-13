Auction of 30-day treasury bills held

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday held auction of 30-day treasury bills (BB bills) worth Tk 6,070 crore in which 43 banks participated. The auction plans to mop-up excess liquidity in the banking sector to contain diversion of funds to non-productive businesses

The banks would receive 1.25 per cent yield against the 30-day BB bills.

The central bank, in line with its monetary policy statement for fiscal 2021-2022, issued a notice to all banks on August 5 that it would conduct an auction for BB bills to withdraw excess liquidity.

Apart from contributing to reducing liquidity in the market, the BB's move would also help the banks to invest their idle money in a safe and secure investment instrument of the central bank, the BB official said. As per the BB's auction schedule, the central bank would hold seven more auctions in August. Two more auctions for 7-day and 14-day BB bills would be held on August 16 and 25. Three auctions for the 30-day BB bills would be held on August 11, 23 and 31.

The BB official also mentioned that based on the auctions held in August, it would be determined later whether the central bank would hold more auctions or not. The BB would organize more auctions of BB bills if it finds that there was further need to mop up funds from the money market even after the nine auctions were held, he said.

Excess liquidity in the country's banking sector increased to a record high at Tk 2.31 lakh crore at the end of June of FY21 since the central bank was facilitating an expansionary monetary policy to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

Excess liquidity is pushing more funds to stock market and real-estates that may destabilization in money market at the end. Central bank has decided to mop up excess liquidity in the banking sector, the official said.











