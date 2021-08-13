Local company to invest $1.14m in Dhaka EPZ



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam (middle) witnesses as BEPZA Member (Engineering & Investment Promotion-additional charge) Mohammad Faruque Alam and Label Makers Ltd. Managing Director Md. Shahriar exchabge documents after signing an investment agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at an event at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday.

In presence of the BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam an agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Label Makers Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday.

BEPZA Member (Engineering & Investment Promotion-additional charge) Mohammad Faruque Alam and Label Makers Ltd. Managing Director Md. Shahriar inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The company will produce annually 1,633 million pieces of Label, Hang Tag, Elastic, Paper Packaging, Seal Cord, Loop, Self Adhesive Sticker, RFID Label, Poly Bag, Biodegradable Poly Bag, Pet Film Image and Heat Transfer Label. Label Makers company will create employment opportunity for 285 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (PR) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (IP) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA witness the signing ceremony.







