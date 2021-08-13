Project being taken to see bridges do not hamper smooth river flow

The government is going to take up a project to determine the height of water level in small or major rivers and inland waterways to ensure smooth flow of water while building bridges or any other installation on the rivers or on the shore. For this, a technical project titled 'Bangladesh Standard High Water Level, Determination of Standard Low Water Level and Re-classification of Inland Waterways' has been proposed to the Planning Commission.

Its initial cost has been proposed at Tk 18.30 crore. The meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the objectives of the project on August 4, chaired by Mamun-ur- Rasheid, a member of Physical Infrastructure Division. BIWTA under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the project from this year to June 2023.

The overall objective of the project is to revise the limits of vertical and horizontal clearance required for inland waterways and to make rules for construction of building installations along the shores of inland waterways.

It would also establish maritime safety level, standard high water level soil and standard low water level. Re-classify waterways considering current and future shipping needs and hydro-morphological conditions. It will prepare draft rules for controlling the construction of installations on the shores and off-shores of waterways. The water level is being determined to ensure smooth navigation as well.

Sources said during last few decades, the river beds have undergone major changes due to natural calamities and construction of roads, barrages, bridges, dykes etc. from inside and outside the country. Due to this the standard high water level and standard low water level (slow) have changed and the navigation has become risky.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has taken initiatives to improve the navigability of the country and to restore the waterways which will be part of the government's integrated action plan and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The study project has been proposed to simplify and rationalize the construction control rules for inland waterways and shoreline in 2010 to ensure smooth installation of waterways in the future while maintaining the required vertical and horizontal clearance.

The main activities of the proposed project are consultant recruitment, microbus rental, pillar maintenance, meteorological equipment, water level data collection, computers, laptops, printers and stationery.







