BB rejects urge to cut minimum interest rates on deposits

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has rejected a request by the managing directors (MDs) of scheduled banks to reduce the minimum interest rates on deposits.

The central bank announced the decision at a bankers 'meeting with the banks' MDs on Wednesday. The meeting was held six and a half months later due to the Corona pandemic.

MDs joined the event through a video conference chaired by BB Governor Fazle Kabir. The meeting discussed various issues including the progress of implementation of 9 per cent interest rate on loans, withdrawal or refinement of instructions not to pay less interest on term deposits, lifting of interest rate limits on both loans and deposits.

The managing director of a state-owned bank, who attended the meeting, said BB officials argued at the meeting that the interest rates would not be reduced though the MDs of some banks requested for a reduction in interest rates on deposits.

Besides, the BB Governor wanted to know about giving loans to banks to buy mobile, laptops. Although this sector has been seen as unproductive sector so long, from now on it will be seen as productive sector, said the Governor. The central bank has decided to give certificates to 15 banks for implementing 100% of the loans in the incentive package.

In this regard, BB Spokesperson Executive Director Sirajul Islam said that despite the request of the managing directors of various banks to reduce the interest on deposits, Bangladesh Bank presented arguments to maintain the interest on deposits. In this regard the BB upheld the recent instructions.

The meeting discussed the Special Social Responsibility (CSR) of banks in terms of corona. The meeting also discussed the target of disbursing Tk 330 billion in the big industry and Tk 200 billion in the CMSME sector in the second year under the incentive.

At the same time, Tk153.87 billion has been disbursed in the CMSME sector in the first year, which is 76.93 per cent of the total target. In this case, testimonials will be given to 16 banks and 5 financial institutions which have achieved 100 percent target. The central bank has decided to issue show cause notices to banks that have disbursed less than 40 per cent.

BB has been instructing the banks in advance to pay the non-litigation recognition bill on time. Although most of the banks have paid their unpaid recognition bills, 28 banks are still in arrears. This was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the formation of two startup funds to create new entrepreneurs and encourage self-employment. BB will set up two startup funds to finance unsecured startups at just 4 per cent interest rate. A 'startup fund' is a refinancing fund of Tk5 Billion and the scheduled banks transfer 1 per cent of their annual net profit to their own 'startup fund'.











