Bangladesh demands preferential trade facilities from Canada



Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould & Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen requested the Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould on Wednesday. The Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould kicked off her three-day virtual visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday to discuss Canada's development projects, Bangladesh-Canada cooperation and Rohingya refugee response.

Since 2014, Bangladesh has been enjoying the General Preferential Tariff - GPT facility (duty-free, quota free access (DFQF) to Canadian market, the facility will remain till 31 December 2023.

Bangladesh and Canada are currently negotiating Investment Protection Agreement (FIPA) which would help bring more direct investments from Canada to Bangladesh. The two countries have inked an Air Services Agreement to more bilateral trade and people-to-people contact.

During the meeting both the leaders expressed optimism regarding the co-chairmanship of Bangladesh and Canada in the preparatory process of the upcoming 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC-5) to be held in Doha in January next year, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

Bangladesh is the second largest importer of Canadian food grains and other agricultural products in South Asia. Moreover, potential areas of trade from Bangladesh to Canada are shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, leather and leather goods and IT.

Seeking the Canadian investment in different sector, Momen apprised her about Bangladesh's liberalized investment policies particularly in the areas of infrastructure building have opened new opportunities for Canadian companies.

There are also opportunities for Canadian companies to invest in the areas of food and agro-processing, IT and telecommunications, renewable energy, engineering, shipbuilding, services and hospitality sectors and is pursuing 'Blue Economy' which is expected to open up huge scope of foreign investments including those from Canada.

On climate change, Foreign Minister Momen sought Canada's support in COP26 in terms of realising the demand that each country must implement their respective nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Bangladesh has taken various adaptation and mitigation measures, including the "Mujib Prosperity Plan" envisaging using renewable energy to meet 40 per cent of its energy needs.

Momen also urged Canada to consider providing financial assistance to the regional Global Adaptation Centre (GAC) established in Bangladesh in order to effectively address climate change through adaptation measures in the region.

The Canadian Minister appreciated Bangladesh's decision not to build any more coal-based power plants, citing climate change risks as an existential threat for the globe.

She concluded by underscoring that Canada remains committed to work with Bangladesh, including on Rohingya, climate change and LDC issues. She also expressed optimism that she would be able to visit Bangladesh in person in near future on a request from Momen, the Foreign Ministry release said.

She stated that the co-chairmanship of both countries in the preparatory process of the LDC-5 Conference is a good opportunity to work together.

The volume of Bangladesh-Canada bilateral trade increased to CAD 3.1 billion in 2019 from CAD 2.24 billion of 2017. Bangladesh mainly exports apparel products, frozen fish, plastic items, head wear, footwear, ceramic products, toys, games and sports equipment and furniture to Canada. Bangladesh imports primarily red lentils, cereals, edible oil, oil seeds, miscellaneous fruit items, fertilizer, mechanical appliances, wood pulp, paper/paperboard, scraps, and optical, medical, scientific and technical instruments from Canada.

















