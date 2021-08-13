Video
Friday, 13 August, 2021
Canada to give CAD 45m for BD’s vulnerable population

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould on Thursday announced CAD 45 million to support increasing services to Bangladesh's most vulnerable population, including the hard-to-reach ones, over the next five years.
Canada's support will fund Brac-led multi-sector initiatives, including programming in skills and vocational training and public health outreach tailored to reach children and families that are unable to access the services they need, said a BRAC-Canadian Embassy in a joint media release.
 The announcement was made during Minister Gould's virtual visit to Bangladesh.
It will also strengthen Brac's interventions related to human rights, sexual and reproductive health and rights, nutrition and ending gender-based violence against women and children, it added.
 "Our local, experienced partners know all too well the disproportionate impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on the world's most vulnerable. Together, we must continue to push forward and seek out those hardest to reach, including marginalized women and children," Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould said during a virtual meeting with Brac.
Canada remains committed to supporting Bangladesh in addressing the impacts of the pandemic and helping vulnerable populations respond and recover as fast as possible, she said.



