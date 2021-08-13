Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu ensured press freedom, rights of newsmen

Iqbal Sobhan says after laying wreath at Bangabandhu Mausoleum

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

A delegation of Bangladesh Press Council led by panel Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury offering prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara after placing wreaths there on Thursday. photo : Observer

A delegation of Bangladesh Press Council led by panel Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury offering prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara after placing wreaths there on Thursday. photo : Observer

A delegation of Bangladesh Press Council visited the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara and placed floral wreaths paying homage to the greatest leader of the Bengalis. Panel Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury led the delegation.
The members on Thursday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.
Former Press Advisor to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury led the team that laid wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and offered special prayer for the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were martyred on August 15 in 1975.
After paying homage, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury told journalists, "We pay our respect to the Father of the nation whenever August comes. We also express our hatred towards the killers."
"We will never forget the contribution made by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu to our journalist community. He was the first to enact a special law for the welfare of journalists to determine our salary structure (Wage Board)," he said.
"Bangabandhu enacted a number of laws to ensure the freedom of the press and establish the rights of journalists and their dignity, so that they can work independently in independent Bangladesh.
"Now the sector of journalism has spread a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu," he added.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Chairman of DBC News channel, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very sensitive about the rights of journalists like her father. She has set up trusts for the welfare of journalists and has given grants at different times for the welfare of journalists. She has also given a grant of Tk 10 crore for the welfare of journalists during the Covid-19 pandemic period."
"We think that the media can play its role independently in this independent Bangladesh established by the Father of the Nation. Although, we see conspiracies still going on against our freedom, against the spirit of our Liberation War," the senior journalist said.
"Some newspapers, media and a section of journalists are still trying to create confusion regarding our Liberation War and non-communal Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will resist the evil forces, using our freedom of expression and the power of the pen," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada to give CAD 45m for BD’s vulnerable population
Bangabandhu ensured press freedom, rights of newsmen
Trucks, buses stranded as strong current hampers ferry movement
Allegation of irregularities against Rangpur EED boss
Ministry proposes relaxation of age limit for govt job seekers
SC upholds FF status of 196 ex-BGB, BAF men
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Plan to widen 32km Ctg-Cox’s Bazar road


Latest News
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh 'not satisfactory'
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft