Bangabandhu ensured press freedom, rights of newsmen



A delegation of Bangladesh Press Council led by panel Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury offering prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara after placing wreaths there on Thursday. photo : Observer

The members on Thursday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.

Former Press Advisor to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury led the team that laid wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and offered special prayer for the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were martyred on August 15 in 1975.

After paying homage, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury told journalists, "We pay our respect to the Father of the nation whenever August comes. We also express our hatred towards the killers."

"We will never forget the contribution made by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu to our journalist community. He was the first to enact a special law for the welfare of journalists to determine our salary structure (Wage Board)," he said.

"Bangabandhu enacted a number of laws to ensure the freedom of the press and establish the rights of journalists and their dignity, so that they can work independently in independent Bangladesh.

"Now the sector of journalism has spread a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu," he added.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Chairman of DBC News channel, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very sensitive about the rights of journalists like her father. She has set up trusts for the welfare of journalists and has given grants at different times for the welfare of journalists. She has also given a grant of Tk 10 crore for the welfare of journalists during the Covid-19 pandemic period."

"We think that the media can play its role independently in this independent Bangladesh established by the Father of the Nation. Although, we see conspiracies still going on against our freedom, against the spirit of our Liberation War," the senior journalist said.

"Some newspapers, media and a section of journalists are still trying to create confusion regarding our Liberation War and non-communal Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will resist the evil forces, using our freedom of expression and the power of the pen," he added.







A delegation of Bangladesh Press Council visited the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara and placed floral wreaths paying homage to the greatest leader of the Bengalis. Panel Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury led the delegation.The members on Thursday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.Former Press Advisor to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury led the team that laid wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and offered special prayer for the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were martyred on August 15 in 1975.After paying homage, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury told journalists, "We pay our respect to the Father of the nation whenever August comes. We also express our hatred towards the killers.""We will never forget the contribution made by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu to our journalist community. He was the first to enact a special law for the welfare of journalists to determine our salary structure (Wage Board)," he said."Bangabandhu enacted a number of laws to ensure the freedom of the press and establish the rights of journalists and their dignity, so that they can work independently in independent Bangladesh."Now the sector of journalism has spread a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu," he added.Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Chairman of DBC News channel, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very sensitive about the rights of journalists like her father. She has set up trusts for the welfare of journalists and has given grants at different times for the welfare of journalists. She has also given a grant of Tk 10 crore for the welfare of journalists during the Covid-19 pandemic period.""We think that the media can play its role independently in this independent Bangladesh established by the Father of the Nation. Although, we see conspiracies still going on against our freedom, against the spirit of our Liberation War," the senior journalist said."Some newspapers, media and a section of journalists are still trying to create confusion regarding our Liberation War and non-communal Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will resist the evil forces, using our freedom of expression and the power of the pen," he added.