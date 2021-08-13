Video
Daulatdia-Paturia Terminals

Trucks, buses stranded as strong current hampers ferry movement

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

Due to strong current in the Padma River more than 350 goods-carrying trucks remained stuck at Daulatdia-Paturia terminals as ferries were moving slowly on Thursday.
According to our correspondents, ferries were allowing only commuters, passenger-carrying vehicles and those involved in emergency services on priority basis.
Not only goods-carrying trucks but also some long route buses remained stuck on both sides of the river. As a result, drivers and helpers of trucks and long route buses were facing immense difficulties.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's (BIWTC) Deputy General Manager at Aricha Zone office Md Zillur Rahman said, "The pressure of vehicles on the route has increased since yesterday (Wednesday).


