Allegation of irregularities against Rangpur EED boss

Rangpur, Aug 12: Allegations have been raised against Education Engineering Department (EED) Rangpur district's Executive Engineer Md Asaduzzaman for giving works to his preferred contractor twisting tenders, giving them bill clearances without doing works and commission trading of crores of taka by completing works by third party contractors.

However, rejecting the allegations, Asaduzzaman claimed that he always follows the rules of PPR. The allegations are not true. A section of people are trying to defame him.

It's learnt that that Asaduzzaman awarded the work of Tk 20 crore for building the regional office of National University to his preferred construction firm 'Malikha-Samrat Construction', despite having no experience of building government structures.

The construction firm was given the work of estimated Tk 19,18,06,828 at only Tk 17,26,26,145 for building the National University's regional office at opposite to the 20MW Power Station in Binodpur Mowja of Rangpur city following a tender floated in July last year.

According to PPR rules, the construction firms, which have experience in building constructions of government, semi-government and autonomous authorities, are eligible for participating the tender process of those bodies. Violating the provisions, EED Executive Engineer Asaduzzaman incorporated some new conditions to allow his preferred firms in the process.

He had included the conditions of having experience of building constructions of private hospitals, cold storages, warehouses and power supply infrastructure works. The 'Malikha-Samrat Construction' usually works for building such structures, according to the allegations.

Excluding the provision of having liquid assets of at least Tk 3 crore of the company for doing the work, he gave the condition of having only Tk 225 liquid assets for the work.

An engineer, preferring anonymity, said, "The Executive Engineer included the conditions intentionally for giving the work to his preferred contractor. He fabricated the tender documents for embezzling crores of taka as commission trade from the firm."

When contacted, Executive Engineer Asaduzzaman said, "The firms, which got the work, are very qualified. Contractors of Dhaka and Pabna are doing the work jointly. They have taken the work by ten percent less than the actual value given to e-GP tender." "I don't even know them. They got the tender from Dhaka. I have no interest here," he added.

Meanwhile, the contractors who are doing the development work of 'Sahebganj High School and Shikkhangon High School' under the 'Selected Secondary Schools Development Project' have withdrawn bill in advance before completion of building construction with his support.

While talking to this correspondent, the contractors said that they have withdrawn around Tk 1 crore as bill for the works of Sahebganj High School. However, the Asaduzzaman said that Tk 78 lakh was given to the contractor for completing construction work up to the roof.

According to Public Procurement Rules (PPR), the contractors will be able to withdraw bills as much amount of money as the work done, not more than the amount.

Asaduzzaman allowed the huge amount of fund release taking illegal commissions from the contractor. 'He's doing partnership business with Abu Jayed Manik alias Pabna Manik by doing tender fabrication', according to the allegations of the EED officials.

There are allegations that the Executive Engineer gives works to Pabna Manik excluding local contractors by fabricating tenders documents.

It is completely illegal to hire a third party contractor for doing any public construction work. But, Pabna Manik, who is known as a closed aide of the executive engineer and does construction business with him, doing the works of around Tk 20 core of another contractor with the support of Asaduzzaman. In this regard, Pabna Manik said, "This is not my site. I am doing works here as it is one of my relative's sites."

However, regarding this, Executive Engineer Asaduzzaman said, "I am not informed about this and I have no connection with Pabna Manik."











