Ministry proposes relaxation of age limit for govt job seekers

The Public Administration Ministry has recently sent a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for relaxing the age limit for government jobs as many candidates lost their eligibility to apply due to delay in procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"According to the proposal, those who turned 30 year on March 25 last year can apply for government jobs against all the circulars to be published till December 31 this year," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said while talking to journalists at his Secretariat office on Thursday.

"People of different walks of life have been given incentives to recoup the losses incurred during coronavirus pandemic. Under the circumstances, a renewed proposal relaxing the age limit for job seekers was sent to the Prime Minister. A fresh proposal has also been sent," he added.

"Once the Prime Minister clears the proposal, necessary legal steps would be taken to implement the decision. The Public Administration Ministry is now waiting for the PM's clearance," Farhad said.







