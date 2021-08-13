SC upholds FF status of 196 ex-BGB, BAF men

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the High Court orders that had stayed the government decision for cancelling the freedom fighter status of 196 former members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).

The apex court also upheld the HC orders that directed the government to give their freedom fighter benefits.

A five-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders, dismissing five separate appeals filed by the government against the HC orders.

Lawyers Ahsanul Karim, Sabrina Jerin and Abdul Qaium appeared for the freedom fighters while Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed represented the State during the hearing on the appeals.

Earlier, on September 21 last year, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam stayed the government decision of cancelling the freedom fighter status of 196 former members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).

The court also directed the government to give them benefits as freedom fighters.

The order came after hearing on five separate writ petitions filed by the 196 retired BGB personnel and one retired BAF member challenging the legality of the government decision.

The HC also issued five separate rules asking the authorities concerned to explain why the decision of cancelling the freedom fighter status of the 196 retired BGB and BAF personnel would not be declared illegal.

Secretary to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and director generals of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council and Directorate of Social Service were made respondents to the rules.

The 196 BGB and BAF members were among the total 1,134 jawans and 47 BAF members whose freedom fighter status was cancelled by the Liberation War Affairs ministry on June 7 last year only because they had joined the then Bangladesh Rifles after the independence of Bangladesh on December 16 in 1971.

The gazettes were cancelled as per the decision of the 66th meeting of the National Freedom Fighter Council held on December 10 in 2019.

