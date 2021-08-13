Video
Plan to widen 32km Ctg-Cox’s Bazar road

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12: The government has taken a step to widen the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Road from Shah Amanat Approach road to Keranihat under Satkania upazila in order to cope with the excess traffic with the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel.
The length of the proposed road is 32 kilometre.
Suman Singha Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department told the Daily Observer that a Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been completed and submitted to the Ministry for taking necessary action in this connection.
In the DPP, the concerned department proposed to widen the existing 5.5 metre breadth road to 10.5 metre.
The estimated cost of the project has been earmarked at Taka 300 crore.
Suman Singha said, the DPP should be approved by the Ministry, then by ECNEC and CCGP.
After approval in the CCGP (Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase) the implementation of the project will begin.
The Roads and Highways department and the concerned experts opined that the road should be widened more to cope with the increased traffic movement after the opening of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.
The Bangabandhu Tunnel is expected to be opened in December 2022 next.
For this reason, the R & H Department had already started the construction works of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore.
The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.
If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, time saving and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022.
Sources further said if the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.
Anwoara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction.
Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with   Chattogram port.
Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.
The sources said at the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.
Sources said, the country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4 km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion.
It will also establish link with the 17 km ring road being constructed for the city.


