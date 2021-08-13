RCC implementing massive development works

RAJSHAHI, Aug 12: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing massive infrastructure development works aimed at improving the livelihood and socio-economic conditions of the citizens.

"We have been implementing our scheduled development projects despite the Covid-19 pandemic," City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said, while addressing a view-sharing meeting with his engineering division officials and staff at the city bhaban conference hall on Wednesday afternoon.



He said the city corporation is going to construct five more flyovers with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion. Recently, the city corporation has taken a TK 1175.52-crore project for construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures.



The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.

The flyovers will be constructed with an estimated cost of around TK 821.93 crore, while the infrastructures at TK 353.59 crore as part of RCC's TK 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'. To this end, the city corporation has already signed an agreement with three private consultancy farms. Under the contract, RCC will receive services of preparing detailed design, drawing, consultation and supervision including other works for construction of five flyovers and 19 infrastructures.



Earlier, the city corporation has constructed a 202.5-meter flyover along with a 120-meter ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing with an estimated cost of TK 29.28 crore for the first time in Rajshahi city. The flyover has been constructed on a 6.793-kilometer east-west four-lane connecting road at a cost of TK 189.34 crore.



In addition to the five flyovers and 19 infrastructures, various infrastructure development works are being implemented under the project scheduled to be completed by June, 2024, Mayor Liton added. A total of ten foot-over bridge will also be constructed. He said Sheikh Russel Shishu Park is established in Chhotobangram area at a cost of around Taka 4.43 crore.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the Rajshahi city will get a new look upon successful implementation of the mega project.

"We are working relentlessly to make the city green and habitable," he added.



Mayor Liton urged all the engineers and others concerned to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for successful implementation of all the development projects so that the city dwellers can derive total benefits of those.

RCC Ward Councilors Nizam Ul Azim, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Chief Engineer Shariful Islam, Superintending Engineer Nur Islam, Project Adviser Engineer Ashraful Haque and Project Management Specialist Engineer Golam Murshed shared their views in the meeting.