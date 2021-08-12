Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Online edn initiatives unsuccessful in rural, tribal areas: TIB  

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

Online education programmes have not been successful in rural and tribal areas of the country due to lack of uninterrupted electricity supply, internet connection and lack of technical skills of the guardians.
On the other hand, due to the coronavirus pandemic most of the young people in the country are becoming unemployed.
On Wednesday Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has given the information in a press release marking the International Youth Day on Thursday.
In the notification, the Executive Director of TIB, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, 'All educational institutions in the country have been closed for 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initiative has been taken to take online classes in educational institutions at this time. But due to lack of technical skills of the guradians, uninterrupted power supply and internet connection, online class initiative was not successful.
"Online education programme has faced a new inequality in the country's education system," said Iftekharuzzaman and added, "Several studies have shown that 63 per cent of rural households do not have internet access and 87 per cent of households are not capable to cop up with the technology. As a result, rural and indigenous students have suffered more."
"Due to the closure of
educational institutions for a long time and declining income of the people, respectively 19 and 25 per cent students have been forced to drop out of primary and secondary education. Child marriage has also increased by 26 per cent due to uncertain future of the education.
Mentioning that, the government needs new investments and plans to address these new challenges in the education sector, the TIB Executive Director said, "Unfortunately, the government has not yet taken any action on these issues."
"The coronavirus pandemic has brought a new kind of change in the job market. Now technology knowledge has become essential for jobs. If the younger generation cannot cop up with technological knowledge, there will be more frustration among them in the future," Dr Iftekharuzzaman added.
He also said, "The participation of the young generation in political and social activities is being limited due to the arbitrary implementation of various laws as well as the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
TIB also formulated nine recommendations to ensure youth education, workplace and freedom of speech in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO urges power players to end ‘disgraceful’ jab inequity
Online edn initiatives unsuccessful in rural, tribal areas: TIB  
Thrust on utilizing ‘disengaged’ youth for uplift
Health secy, 4 others charged with contempt of court
Frustration grows as chaos continues at vaccination centres
213 new dengue patients hospitalized
C-19 claims 237 more lives
HC resumes virtual functioning after 42 days


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft