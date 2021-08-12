Online edn initiatives unsuccessful in rural, tribal areas: TIB  

Online education programmes have not been successful in rural and tribal areas of the country due to lack of uninterrupted electricity supply, internet connection and lack of technical skills of the guardians.

On the other hand, due to the coronavirus pandemic most of the young people in the country are becoming unemployed.

On Wednesday Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has given the information in a press release marking the International Youth Day on Thursday.

In the notification, the Executive Director of TIB, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, 'All educational institutions in the country have been closed for 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initiative has been taken to take online classes in educational institutions at this time. But due to lack of technical skills of the guradians, uninterrupted power supply and internet connection, online class initiative was not successful.

"Online education programme has faced a new inequality in the country's education system," said Iftekharuzzaman and added, "Several studies have shown that 63 per cent of rural households do not have internet access and 87 per cent of households are not capable to cop up with the technology. As a result, rural and indigenous students have suffered more."

"Due to the closure of

educational institutions for a long time and declining income of the people, respectively 19 and 25 per cent students have been forced to drop out of primary and secondary education. Child marriage has also increased by 26 per cent due to uncertain future of the education.

Mentioning that, the government needs new investments and plans to address these new challenges in the education sector, the TIB Executive Director said, "Unfortunately, the government has not yet taken any action on these issues."

"The coronavirus pandemic has brought a new kind of change in the job market. Now technology knowledge has become essential for jobs. If the younger generation cannot cop up with technological knowledge, there will be more frustration among them in the future," Dr Iftekharuzzaman added.

He also said, "The participation of the young generation in political and social activities is being limited due to the arbitrary implementation of various laws as well as the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

TIB also formulated nine recommendations to ensure youth education, workplace and freedom of speech in the country.







