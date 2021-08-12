Thrust on utilizing ‘disengaged’ youth for uplift

Speakers at a virtual discussion on Wednesday attached importance to more focus on youth skill development and employment to contribute more towards the economy.

Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and UNDP Bangladesh jointly organized the virtual dialogue on the occasion of International Youth

Day - 2021.

In his welcome remarks, Dr Debapriya Bhatta-charya, Convener of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and Distinguished Fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) laid the discourse of the discussion on 'disengaged' youth.

He said there is a difference between alienated and disengaged youth.

Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, United Nations Develop-ment Programme (UNDP),

Bangladesh, gave the introductory remarks and put emphasize on this year's International Youth Day theme of 'Transforming food systems'.

Focusing on an accelerated achievement of the SGDs, he mentioned that the youth community needs to come forward to achieve responsible consumption and production.

Researcher and Activist Maha Mirza was present as a discussant and put forward her view.

He said, "We are experiencing a lack of policy discourse to address the huge number of the youth population disengaged from the country's socio-economic development process."

Tashnuva Anan Shishir, Transgender rights activist and news anchor of Boishakhi Television, also points out the absence of specific policies and other legal facilities.

Joshiah Sangma Chibol, Disability Rights Activist, Physically-challenged Development Foundation (PDF), mentioned that people with disabilities are not a homogenous group rather there are many dimensions to it.

Different types of physical disability and social stigma prevents them from accessing general education and basic rights, which needs to be addressed for future development.

Shamim Ahmed, Executive Director, Youth Engagement for Sustainability (YES), Bangladesh, said more focus should be on youth skill development and employment to contribute more towards the economy.

He suggests that the policies should not be urban-centric only.

Mohon Rabi Das, Tea Garden Worker Rights Activist, commented that the youth of the tea garden workers community are mostly disengaged from the outside world and do not even receive proper education, for which they are unable to raise their voice.

Jimi Amir, Project Manager, ESDG4BD, Bangladesh Open Source Network (BdOSN), feels that the term 'disengaged' needs to be accurately defined to address the overall youth disengagement.

The dialogue was moderated by Towfiqul Islam Khan, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Dhaka.








