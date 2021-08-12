Health secy, 4 others charged with contempt of court

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against five people, including Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia and Director General (DG) of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Dr Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid for not complying with its directive issued on February 13 in 2017.

The three others are-Bablu Kumar Shah,

Director General (DG), National Consumer Rights Protection, Major General Mahbubur Rahman, Director General (DG), Drug Administration and Anwarul Haque, Managing Director, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals (AFM).

The court also issued a rule to explain why the charge of contempt of court would not be brought against them and why they would not be punished for contempt of court.

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman virtually passed the order after hearing on a contempt of court petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Advocate Manzill Murshid, president of HRPB, appeared for the petition during the hearing.

Lawyer Manzill Murshid told journalists that antibiotics are a life-saving medicine. Earlier, the HC asked the government to stop production of antibiotics by 20 medicine companies including Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals in Barisal.

But, the Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals was illegally producing and selling antibiotics ignoring the court order.

A contempt of court case was filed with the HC on behalf of the HRPB.

On February 13 in 2017, The HC upheld its previous order directing the government to halt complete production of 20 pharmaceutical companies and that of antibiotics from 14 other drug companies.

The 20 companies are Avert Pharma, Bikalpa Pharmaceutical, Dolphin Pharmaceuticals, Drugland, Exim Pharmaceutical, Globe Laboratories, Jalpa Laboratories and Kafina Pharmaceuticals, Medico Pharmaceutical, National Drug, North Bengal Pharmaceutical, Rimo Chemical, Rid Pharmaceutical, Skylab Pharmaceutical, Spark Pharmaceutical, Star Pharmaceutical, Sunipun Pharmaceutical, Today Pharmaceutical, Tropical Pharmaceutical and Universal Pharmaceutical.

The 14 companies asked to stop antibiotics production are Ad-din Pharmaceuticals, Alkad Pharmaceuticals, Belsen Pharmaceuticals, Bengal Drugs and Chemicals, Bristol Pharma, Crystal Pharmaceuticals, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, Millat Pharmaceuticals, MST Pharma and Healthcare, Orbit Pharmaceuticals, Pharmic Laboratories, Phoenix Chemical Laboratory, Rasa Pharmaceuticals and Save Pharmaceuticals.

Earlier, the HC on August 8 in 2016 ordered the government to stop production at these companies as their products were substandard.











