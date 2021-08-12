Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

213 new dengue patients hospitalized

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

At least 213 people were admitted to hospitals across the country with dengue fever in 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, of which only 25 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to DGHS data, a total of 5,192 patients were diagnosed with dengue this year. Of the total infected, only 239 are from outside Dhaka.
Among the 5,192 infected dengue patients, some 2,534 were diagnosed in 11 days of this August.
It said that at least 2,286 people were hospitalised in different hospitals across the country in July, which was 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.
Though most of the patients who were hospitalised have so far been released, 907 are still undergoing treatment at hospitals, with 66 of them outside the capital, the DGHS data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO urges power players to end ‘disgraceful’ jab inequity
Online edn initiatives unsuccessful in rural, tribal areas: TIB  
Thrust on utilizing ‘disengaged’ youth for uplift
Health secy, 4 others charged with contempt of court
Frustration grows as chaos continues at vaccination centres
213 new dengue patients hospitalized
C-19 claims 237 more lives
HC resumes virtual functioning after 42 days


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft