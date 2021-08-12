213 new dengue patients hospitalized

At least 213 people were admitted to hospitals across the country with dengue fever in 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, of which only 25 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to DGHS data, a total of 5,192 patients were diagnosed with dengue this year. Of the total infected, only 239 are from outside Dhaka.

Among the 5,192 infected dengue patients, some 2,534 were diagnosed in 11 days of this August.

It said that at least 2,286 people were hospitalised in different hospitals across the country in July, which was 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.

Though most of the patients who were hospitalised have so far been released, 907 are still undergoing treatment at hospitals, with 66 of them outside the capital, the DGHS data shows.







