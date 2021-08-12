C-19 claims 237 more lives



A corona patient lies on a bed at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with Oxygen support. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On Wednesday, country marked the 18th consecutive day of over 200 single day deaths, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At the same time, at least 10,420 new infections were recorded taking the total number of infected to 13,86,742. The current positivity rate is 23.45 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.80 percent. The death rate stands at 1.69 percent, the release added.

The release said that the positivity rate continued

its downward trend as the rate further dropped to 23.45pc, down from 23.54pc in the previous day.

As many as 44,430 samples were tested in 708 labs across the country.

In the preceding 24 hours, 134 men died of the virus against a female death toll of 104.

Among the deceased, the highest 105 people died in Dhaka division followed by 54 in Chattogram, 23 in Sylhet, 20 in Khulna, 11 in Mymensingh, 10 in Rajshahi, eight in Barishal and six in Rangpur division.

In the last 24 hours, 13,313 Covid patients recovered from the virus.

The country's maiden case was reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.







