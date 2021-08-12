HC resumes virtual functioning after 42 days

After a gap of 42 days, all 53 High Court (HC) benches of the Supreme Court on Wednesday started judicial functioning virtually as the government relaxed restrictions which was enforced to contain Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the subordinate courts including civil, criminal and tribunals will resume both in physical and virtual operations from today.

The Supreme Court administration has issued a notification in this regard, saying that all lower courts and tribunals will be allowed to resume regular judicial work, including taking witness testimony, by either physical presence or virtually through the use of information technology.

Before this, a limited number of virtual courts of subordinate courts had been running to dispose of some very urgent petitions amid the nationwide restrictions.

Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court issued the notice on Wednesday.

The judge must take necessary protective measures if taking testimony in the physical presence of witnesses, the notice said.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court already started judicial functions on August 8 virtually.

On Monday, Chief Justice constituted a total of 53 benches ahead of relaxing government restrictions.





