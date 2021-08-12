Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mass vaccination won’t face challenges: FM

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Shahnaj Begum

The government programme to vaccinate 80 per cent people of the country in phases would not face any big challenges in near future as Covex committed to supply six crore doses of vaccines by December 2021, Foreign Ministry sources said.
"The vaccine supply remains steady and there will be no problem to get adequate vaccine doses," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said adding that 'vaccination for 1 crore people has been arranged within a week.'
Covax and the World Bank will accelerate Covid-19 vaccine supply for developing countries through a new financing mechanism that builds on Gavi's newly designed Advance Market Commitment (AMC) cost-sharing arrangement. This allows AMC countries to purchase doses beyond the fully donor-subsidized doses they are already receiving from Covax, a WHO release said.
"This important and timely financing mechanism, made possible now by the World Bank and Gavi teaming up on the AMC cost-sharing arrangement, will allow Covax to unlock additional doses for low- and middle-income countries," said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
 "As we move beyond initial targets and work to support countries' efforts to protect increasingly large portions of their populations, World Bank financing will help us advance further towards our goal of bringing Covid-19 under control," he said.
Since the latter half of June, the number of new infections of Covid-19 in the country has been
sharply increasing, approximately 11.3 million doses of vaccine have been administrated in Bangladesh, and only about 6.7 per cent of the population has completed the vaccinations. The Gavi-Covex grant of vaccines is a response to the urgent situation where there remain those without any prospects of receiving the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
"Bangladesh wants to vaccinate 80 per cent people of the country in phases," Momen told journalists earlier.
In the first phase, Bangladesh was supposed to get 1 crore 27 lakh doses of vaccine from Covax. However, this is currently not possible due to the global vaccination crisis, he added.
Meanwhile, the USA is set to provide 25 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine invented by Moderna, Inc, an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, under Covax platform. On May 31, 1 lakh 620 doses of Pfizer vaccine were sent by Covax.
"We're working together in a coordinated way and we're handling the Covid-19 situation very successfully so far," he said.   
As many as 70 lakh vaccine jabs of the Chinese state-owned enterprise bought by the government arrived in three phases. Seventeen lakh more doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine purchased by the Bangladesh government have reached Dhaka on Tuesday.  Apart from this, China gifted Bangladesh around 11 lakh vaccine doses of the firm in May.
A consignment of 245,200 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses from Japan have arrived in Bangladesh. Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito said Japan would provide a total of 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that half of the targeted people would be vaccinated within months if the current trend continues.
Appreciating the Health Ministry for its competency and efficiency in managing the vaccination programme nationwide, Momen said they (Health Ministry) are doing an excellent job in the last few days.
"We are working together handling the Covid-19 situation very successfully," Momen said.
"Challenges are coming and we are facing those challenges, I think, pretty effectively and efficiently," Foreign Minister said and added that the vaccine supply remains steady and there will be no problem to get adequate amount of vaccine doses as Covax is committed to supply vaccine to us."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO urges power players to end ‘disgraceful’ jab inequity
Online edn initiatives unsuccessful in rural, tribal areas: TIB  
Thrust on utilizing ‘disengaged’ youth for uplift
Health secy, 4 others charged with contempt of court
Frustration grows as chaos continues at vaccination centres
213 new dengue patients hospitalized
C-19 claims 237 more lives
HC resumes virtual functioning after 42 days


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft