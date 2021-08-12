Dhaka back to its usual self as lockdown goes



The capital city of Dhaka experiences a huge traffic congestion on the first day of the withdrawal of the lockdown on Wednesday. The picture was taken from Nayabazar. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, trains and launches also started operating in full swing.

The government and private offices, shopping malls and markets have reopened. Staffs of the most of the shops and malls were found busy cleaning their workplaces after the long closure.

Traffics had to come to a halt now and then at all traffic signals in the

capital.

Although, there was a pressure of Dhaka-bound passengers, the number of people leaving Dhaka was low.

Many, who left Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha at their village homes and could not return due to the

'strict lockdown', started returning to the capital through buses, trains and launches.

Launch service resumed at the Sadarghat after a halt of 19 days. MV Imam Hasan, a Chandpur-bound launch, left the Sadarghat at 6:00am on the first day of reoperation. It was followed by MV Sonar Tari and the Green Line.

Sonar Tari-2 and Rafraf-7 coming from Chandpur were crowded with passengers, said Inspector Mohammad Newaz of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

"As many as 19 launches left Sadarghat as of 10:00am, which is equal to the numbers that leave regularly. The authorities are monitoring the situation to see that passengers are following health protocols," he added.

Launches left for Chandpur, Shariatpur, Bhola, Barishal and Muladi from the Sadarghat until Wednesday afternoon. Long-haul launches, including those travelling to Barishal will leave the dock in the evening.

Trains resumed their services on Wednesday morning, after strict lockdown rules were lifted.

Spokesman of the Railway Ministry Shariful Alam said Balaka Express, Turag Express, Dewanganj Commuter, Parbat Express, Sonar Bangla Express, Teesta Express and Mahanagar Prabhati left Kamalapur Railway Station.

According to Bangladesh Railway, 38 pairs of inter-city trains and 20 pairs of commuter trains ran on Wednesday.

Some other trains, including Ekota Express, Sundarban Express, Neelsagor Express and Rangpur Express, however, didn't run. Tungipara Express also had not left Gobra on Wednesday.

To stem the spread of Covid-19 cases, especially in rural areas, a 'strict lockdown' was imposed from July 1. As a result, train services as well as other modes of public transportation were suspended.

The lockdown was reintroduced on Jul 23, after the Eid holidays. Since then, virus cases and deaths have been surging.

When the lockdown was relaxed from July 15 to July 22 for Eid, the Ministry of Railways also started operating trains.

The second phase of lockdown ended on August 10 and the government relaxed most restrictions.

Domestic aviation routes saw lean hours on the first day after the lifting of the lockdown, two private airlines said.

A spokesman for US-Bangla Airlines Md Kamrul Islam said, "Flights resumed on Friday. Passengers are travelling to different domestic destinations. But there's no extra rush of passengers. They are flying in usual numbers."

Mahfuzul Alam, a spokesman for NovoAir, said. "We hope to see a better flow of passengers following the upcoming three-day holiday."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday reiterated that the government would not allow the reopening of educational institutions until the Covid-19 situation improved for the sake of students' and teachers' safety.

"However, the government is thinking of reopening schools and colleges in September but no decision has been made on auto pass yet. The examinations will be taken in November-December if the coronavirus situation gets back to normal," she added.







