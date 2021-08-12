BD to buy 6 crore more Sinopharm doses from China

The government is going to procure six crore more doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China. The Cabinet Committee on Purchase approved the proposal at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday), with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Earlier, the government purchased 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China. Of which, Bangladesh has already received 70 lakh doses. Also, Bangladesh received 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine as gift.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque recently told reporters that 54 lakh vaccine doses will arrive in the country by August 15. Of the doses, 30 lakh will be from COVAX.

A consignment of 17 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses, under the COVAX facility, reached Dhaka last evening from China.







