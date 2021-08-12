Enu, Rupon denied bail in Tk 2.17cr money laundering case

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused to grant bail to expelled Gandaria unit Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in two money laundering cases involving Tk 2.17 crore

The court, however, kept their appeals for bail in the cases, stand over (waiting for hearing) for next three months.

Enamul Haque Enu was vice-president of Awami League's Gandaria unit while his brother Rupon Bhuiyan joint general secretary of the same unit.

Both AL leaders were involved in casino business at the Wanderers Club, according to RAB.