Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BFIU of BB seeks account details of Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir from banks

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to submit account details of eight persons including actor Pori Moni and Helena Jahangir.
Helena Jahangir is a former member of the sub-committee on women affairs of Bangladesh Awami League.
The rest three individuals are film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and models Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou.
It is learnt that many banks received the letter sent from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.
The transaction information of eight individuals sought by the BFIU also include so-called models Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Mariam Akter, and producer Nazrul Islam.
In the letter, Pori Moni's full name has been mentioned as Shamsun Nahar Smrity, and her address has been mentioned as Mathbaria in Pirojpur district.
Information of bank accounts of three more individuals sought. They are Rozina Islam, from Banaripara in Barishal, and Saleh Chowdhury alias Carlos and Mishu Hasan--two sons of Neamat Ullah from Mohammadpur in Dhaka.
It is also learnt that the BFIU sought the bank account information of these individuals at the request of an intelligence agency.
In this regard, the BFIU sought their account opening forms, description of their transactions, and information if their savings accounts or current accounts, loans, and up-to-date balances.
In this regard, the BFIU sought their account opening forms, description of their transactions, and information if their savings accounts or current accounts, loans, and up-to-date balances.
The law enforcing agencies will take next steps if any anomaly is found analysing the bank account information.  It is also learnt that information of bank accounts of many others will be sought soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Enu, Rupon denied bail in Tk 2.17cr money laundering case
BFIU of BB seeks account details of Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir from banks
Evally to get 3 more weeks to reply to show-cause notice
Five of a family burnt in Keraniganj gas line fire
Documentary on Bangabandhu to be screened 720 times at Times Square
Farmers, cold storage owners urge govt to intervene in stored potato sales
All registered persons to get SMS when sufficient vaccine arrives
Hearing held on leaked conversation of Viqarunnisa Principal


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft