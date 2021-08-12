BFIU of BB seeks account details of Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir from banks

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to submit account details of eight persons including actor Pori Moni and Helena Jahangir.

Helena Jahangir is a former member of the sub-committee on women affairs of Bangladesh Awami League.

The rest three individuals are film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and models Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou.

It is learnt that many banks received the letter sent from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.

The transaction information of eight individuals sought by the BFIU also include so-called models Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Mariam Akter, and producer Nazrul Islam.

In the letter, Pori Moni's full name has been mentioned as Shamsun Nahar Smrity, and her address has been mentioned as Mathbaria in Pirojpur district.

Information of bank accounts of three more individuals sought. They are Rozina Islam, from Banaripara in Barishal, and Saleh Chowdhury alias Carlos and Mishu Hasan--two sons of Neamat Ullah from Mohammadpur in Dhaka.

It is also learnt that the BFIU sought the bank account information of these individuals at the request of an intelligence agency.

In this regard, the BFIU sought their account opening forms, description of their transactions, and information if their savings accounts or current accounts, loans, and up-to-date balances.

The law enforcing agencies will take next steps if any anomaly is found analysing the bank account information. It is also learnt that information of bank accounts of many others will be sought soon.





