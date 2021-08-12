Video
Thursday, 12 August, 2021
Miscellaneous

Evally to get 3 more weeks to reply to show-cause notice

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has been given three more weeks to reply to the Commerce Ministry's show-cause notice explaining its exit plan after paying off the dues of its customers and merchants.
It has also been asked to explain about around Tk 338 crore which were misused as per the report of Bangladesh Bank.
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told reporters that the ministry had given the e-commerce platform three more weeks for explaining detailed about its plan of actions and refunding clients' money.
"Overall they will get three weeks to explain fully."
"Evaly will have to inform about its liability to its customers in five days since the information should be available to them," he said, adding, "The company should inform us in three weeks about how much it owes to the merchants."
The Commerce Secretary said as per the decision of the Ministry, a letter would be sent to Evaly on Thursday and the notice period would start from that day.


