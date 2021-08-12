AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman



Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam is a prominent businessman from Chittagong. Mohammed Abdus Salam is the Managing Director of Mir Group, one of the largest business groups of Khatungunj, Chattogram. He is the Vice President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industries and Founder of Southern University. He is also Director of Marine City Medical College and Hospital. Mohammed Abdus Salam is also involved in various social welfare activities. Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu and Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam have been elected as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) respectively. It was unanimously decided on the 362nd meeting of the Board of Directors held recently, says a press release.Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder Directors of AIBL. He is a renowned name in the business arena of the country and manages various business houses in different capacitor. He is the Vice Chairman of S. Alam Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country Chairman of S. Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd. Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV), a leading satellite TV channel of the country. Abdus Samad is a great philanthropist who is involved in many social welfare and humaniterian activities. He is an Executive Member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity, Dhaka.Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam is a prominent businessman from Chittagong. Mohammed Abdus Salam is the Managing Director of Mir Group, one of the largest business groups of Khatungunj, Chattogram. He is the Vice President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industries and Founder of Southern University. He is also Director of Marine City Medical College and Hospital. Mohammed Abdus Salam is also involved in various social welfare activities.