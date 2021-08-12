Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Abdus Samad Labu

Abdus Samad Labu

Md Abdus Salam

Md Abdus Salam

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu and Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam have been elected as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) respectively. It was unanimously decided on the 362nd meeting of the Board of Directors held recently, says a press release.
Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder Directors of AIBL. He is a renowned name in the business arena of the country and manages various business houses in different capacitor. He is the Vice Chairman of S. Alam Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country Chairman of S. Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd. Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV), a leading satellite TV channel of the country. Abdus Samad is a great philanthropist who is involved in many social welfare and humaniterian activities. He is an Executive Member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity, Dhaka.
Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam is a prominent businessman from Chittagong. Mohammed Abdus Salam is the Managing Director of Mir Group, one of the largest business groups of Khatungunj, Chattogram. He is the Vice President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industries and Founder of Southern University. He is also Director of Marine City Medical College and Hospital. Mohammed Abdus Salam is also involved in various social welfare activities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank holds board meeting
SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market
Bangladesh-India trade through land Ports
Signing ceremony
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign
India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter
US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft