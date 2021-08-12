

SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market

According to the tradition of Dhaka Stock Exchange, the chairman of the bank, S. M. Amzad Hossain and Tariq Amin Bhuyan, Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. ringing the bell at 10.00 AM.

Earlier, an agreement was signed between Dhaka Stock Exchange and SBAC Bank Ltd. for listing in the capital market.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank and Abdul Latif, Chief Regulatory Officer of DSE signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. While, M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer of DSE, Mohammad Asadul Haque, Head of Treasury of the Bank, Md Mokaddes Ali, Company Secretary, Swapna Roy of ICB Capital Management were present in the ceremony.





South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank started trading in the Capital Market on Wednesday, says a press release.According to the tradition of Dhaka Stock Exchange, the chairman of the bank, S. M. Amzad Hossain and Tariq Amin Bhuyan, Managing Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. ringing the bell at 10.00 AM.Earlier, an agreement was signed between Dhaka Stock Exchange and SBAC Bank Ltd. for listing in the capital market.Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank and Abdul Latif, Chief Regulatory Officer of DSE signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. While, M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer of DSE, Mohammad Asadul Haque, Head of Treasury of the Bank, Md Mokaddes Ali, Company Secretary, Swapna Roy of ICB Capital Management were present in the ceremony.