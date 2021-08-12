Signing ceremony

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and N Mohammad Plastic Industries Ltd Managing Director Nazrul Haque exchanging documents at a signing ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, N Mohammad Plastic Industries Ltd to invest 51.22 million US dollar to set up a factory at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City to produce plastic materials, Pipe, PVC fitting etc. High officials of both organisations are also present there. PHOTO: beza