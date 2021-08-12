Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Ample domestic supplies, tighter exportable supplies from competitors and strong global demand have combined to push Indian exports for rice and wheat to their highest levels in several years, according to an International Agricultural Trade Report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
"India has re-emerged as an exporter due to significant production and trade disruptions for other major exporters," the USDA said.
"As exporter grain prices escalated with strong global import demand, India's previously uncompetitive prices became competitive in 2020-21. Indian rice has dominated exports globally, while exports for wheat and corn are currently confined to nearby markets, notably Bangladesh and to a lesser extent Nepal. India's rice exports are currently sustained by Bangladesh's short-term purchases but are nonetheless likely to remain high for the foreseeable future."
Worldgrain.com news portal adds: The USDA said India's exports for rice in the 2020-21 marketing year are expected to be record high, while wheat exports are forecast to be the highest since the 2014-15 marketing year.
While India has been a major rice exporter for many years, the USDA said the country's market share has increased over the past year due to a number of factors, including tighter exportable supplies from other exporters and the implementation of export bans and quotes in other Southeast Asian nations. India also is benefiting from the opening of a new deep-water port access in eastern India, which has allowed the country to regularly ship larger vessels, especially to West Africa, the USDA said.
Meanwhile, in the case of wheat, India's exports have benefited from lower production in the European Union, a smaller crop in the Ukraine and government policies in Russia, the USDA said. India also has received a boost from increased demand from China, which is expected to become the second-largest importer at 10.5 million tonnes, according to the USDA.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank holds board meeting
SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market
Bangladesh-India trade through land Ports
Signing ceremony
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign
India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter
US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft