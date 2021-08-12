BD Finance, Anwar Group to join  NY event to honour Bangabandhu

The 101st birth year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a memorable year for the people of Bangladesh. For the first time in history, Bangabandhuwill be honoured at 'The Iconic Ball-Drop' billboard of New York Times Square on the 15th of August 2021, Bangladesh's national mourning day.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh Finance and Anwar Group of Industries has got the opportunity to represent Bangabandhu on the international arena, says a press release.

For making the event more significant a dummy cheque was handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10th August. Manwar Hossain, the group Managing Director, Anwar group, Hossain Mehmood, Managing Director, Textile Division, Anwar Group of Industries represented Anwar Group of Industries, while Bangladesh Finance Ltd. was represented by Kyser Hamid, Managing Director, and Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan.

To celebrate the 50th year of Bangladesh, BD Finance has changed its name to "Bangladesh Finance", and is going to be a part of this historic event as "Title Sponsor." The entire event will be documented as video anda book consisting all details will be presented to HPM Sheikh Hasina.

This is to be noted, Times Square is a significant commercial intersection and entertainment center in the city that never sleeps and is frequently referred to as the world's heart as one of the pedestrian areas. In the billboard, a motion will be displayed about Bangabandhu, Bangladesh Finance and Anwar Group of Industries.





