Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak remittances decline by 2pc in July, but still over $2b

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

KARACHI, Aug 11: Overseas Pakistanis working around the world sent $2.71 billion last month.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said that this was the second highest level of remittances reported in the month of July.
The inflow of remittances continued with over $2bn for the 14th consecutive month.
"In terms of growth, remittances increased by 0.7 per cent over previous month and showed a decline by 2.1pc over the same month last year," said the SBP.
The central bank said this marginal year-on-year decline was largely on account of Eidul Azha, which resulted in fewer working days in July compared to the same month last year.
The previous financial year witnessed record inflow of remittances worth $29.4bn with growth of 27pc which supported the external account of the country.
The inflow of remittances enabled the government to bridge a very high trade deficit as the import bill kept increasing in each month of FY21 leaving no chance for the country ending the fiscal year FY21 with a current account surplus.
Till the end of 11 months of FY21 the current account was surplus with $153m but June posted a huge deficit and the year at 0.6pc current account deficit of GDP.
According to the latest data issued on Tuesday, the inflow from Saudi Arabia fell to $641 million from $821m in the same month of the previous financial year. The inflow from Saudi Arabia was the highest with $7.667bn in FY21 compared to $6.61bn of FY20.
The SBP data showed that the second highest remittances of $530m came from the United Arab Emirates in July FY22 with a decline of 1.4pc compared to the same month of previous financial year. In the entire FY21, the remittances from the UAE grew by 8.9pc to $6.114bn as compared to $5.612bn in FY20.
The inflow from the United States of America showed a growth of 24pc in July while it grew by 82pc in the same month of the last financial year. Pakistan received $312m compared to $251m in the corresponding period of last year.
The inflows from the US during the previous financial year jumped by 58pc to $2.756bn against a net decline of 47pc during the previous financial year.
The remittances from the United Kingdom remained the same with an inflow of $393m in July compared to the same period of last financial year.
The inflows from the UK grew by 58.3pc in FY21 against a decline of 24.7pc in the preceding year while the remittances of $4.067bn from that country were the third largest in terms of amount.
The inflows from the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) declined by 1.1pc to $294m from $297m in July last year.
The inflows from the GCC countries in FY21 showed an inflow of $3.309bn while the growth was 13.7pc against 37pc of the preceding year. The inflow from the European Union increased by 31pc to $298m in July FY22.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank holds board meeting
SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market
Bangladesh-India trade through land Ports
Signing ceremony
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign
India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter
US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft