

BSCIC estate to generate 10,000 more jobs in Rajshahi

The estate is being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil, Uzirpukur and Lalitahar areas under Paba upazila in the district aimed at generating employment opportunities for 10,000 more people.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while addressing a view-sharing meeting on development works of the project with BSCIC officials at his city bhaban office here on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the project is being implemented as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Rajshahi people.

The development works are being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2? involving around Taka 172 crore including Taka 105 crore for land development that will also help flourish the industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.

Chief Executive Officer of Rajshahi City Corporation Dr Sharif Uddin, BSCIC Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid and Industrial Estate Officer Anwarul Azim were present on the occasion.

BSCIC, Rajshahi Regional Office has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.

Jafar Bayazid told the meeting that earth dumping and leveling works were accomplished besides completion of ninety-five percent of boundary wall construction.

Various other scheduled infrastructure development works, including culverts, office building, internal roads, drains and water supply, are expected to be completed by the end of this year, he added.

He said the government has taken the decision of providing industrial plots to the actual entrepreneurs as per the necessity.

Under the project, there will be three types of plots. The number of A-type industrial units is 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units will be B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots will be S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet.

The industrial plots will be developed considering the country's socio-economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region, Jafar Bayazid added.

He said all sorts of necessary infrastructural facilities for industrial units including roads, drains, culverts, water, gas and power supply, boundary wall, pump house, office and water reservoir will be ensured before handing over the plots to the entrepreneurs. -BSS









