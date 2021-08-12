Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Itel takes actor Nisho as its brand ambassador

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

Itel takes actor Nisho as its brand ambassador

Itel takes actor Nisho as its brand ambassador

Renowned actor Afran Nisho has been signed as the brand ambassador of itel Mobile Bangladesh. From now on, he will endorse various campaigns of itel Mobile in different ways. Itel believes that it will further strengthen the relationship of the brand with the customers of Bangladesh.
The agreement signing ceremony between Afran Nisho and itel was held at an informal ceremony at itel Mobile's head office at Gulshan in Dhaka on Recently, says a press release.
itel Mobile Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rezwanul Hoque, COO Shyamal Kumar Saha, Head of itel Business Unit Md. Shafiul Alam, Head of Marketing Department Md. Asaduzzaman, other senior officials of itel Bangladesh, and media personnel were also present at the event.
Before signing as the brand ambassador, Afran Nisho joined in discussions on the brand's position, success, potentiality, and plans regarding the country's market with top officials of itel Bangladesh. In the meantime, Afran Nisho shared his earlier work experience with itel. In addition, he also expressed his views on various campaign strategies so that the mobile brand become more popular in the future across the country.
Expressing feelings after the agreement, popular actor Afran Nisho said, "It is a matter of great pleasure to work with itel Mobile Bangladesh as a brand ambassador. Looking towards to make the brand popular among the local customers of the country. From my earlier work experience with itel, I can say that the brand has popularity as the brand brings new devices with the latest technology at an affordable price."
Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Transsion Bangladesh Limited, said, "We are very delighted to have popular actor Afran Nisho as the Brand Ambassador of itel Mobile Bangladesh. Like Afran Nisho, one of the favorite actors, itel Mobile has also got popularity among the people all over the country. In the meantime, itel Mobile has received a great response from end-users and I believe that together with Afran Nisho, itel Mobile will bring to the consumers increasingly more excitement in the future in providing the best brand experience."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank holds board meeting
SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market
Bangladesh-India trade through land Ports
Signing ceremony
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign
India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter
US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft