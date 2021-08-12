

Itel takes actor Nisho as its brand ambassador

The agreement signing ceremony between Afran Nisho and itel was held at an informal ceremony at itel Mobile's head office at Gulshan in Dhaka on Recently, says a press release.

itel Mobile Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rezwanul Hoque, COO Shyamal Kumar Saha, Head of itel Business Unit Md. Shafiul Alam, Head of Marketing Department Md. Asaduzzaman, other senior officials of itel Bangladesh, and media personnel were also present at the event.

Before signing as the brand ambassador, Afran Nisho joined in discussions on the brand's position, success, potentiality, and plans regarding the country's market with top officials of itel Bangladesh. In the meantime, Afran Nisho shared his earlier work experience with itel. In addition, he also expressed his views on various campaign strategies so that the mobile brand become more popular in the future across the country.

Expressing feelings after the agreement, popular actor Afran Nisho said, "It is a matter of great pleasure to work with itel Mobile Bangladesh as a brand ambassador. Looking towards to make the brand popular among the local customers of the country. From my earlier work experience with itel, I can say that the brand has popularity as the brand brings new devices with the latest technology at an affordable price."

Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Transsion Bangladesh Limited, said, "We are very delighted to have popular actor Afran Nisho as the Brand Ambassador of itel Mobile Bangladesh. Like Afran Nisho, one of the favorite actors, itel Mobile has also got popularity among the people all over the country. In the meantime, itel Mobile has received a great response from end-users and I believe that together with Afran Nisho, itel Mobile will bring to the consumers increasingly more excitement in the future in providing the best brand experience."





