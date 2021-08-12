Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks mostly rise as US Senate approves infrastucture bill

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

NEW YORK, Aug 11: Global stocks mostly rose Tuesday along with oil prices and the dollar, as markets cheered US Senate passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package while keeping an eye on latest Covid-19 trends.
In a political victory for President Joe Biden, the upper house of the US Congress approved the sweeping package in a bipartisan vote. The measure now faces a make-or-break vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, where its future is less certain as divisions have sprung up in the Democratic majority. But investors took bets Tuesday on companies expected to garner a share of the business from the push to upgrade America's roads, bridges and broadband. This includes industrial giant Caterpillar as well as metals producers US Steel and Alcoa.
The Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records, but the Nasdaq retreated.
Earlier, equity markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt finished modestly higher.
While vaccinations are being rolled out across the globe, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is forcing some governments -- particularly China and Australia -- to impose fresh lockdowns and other containment measures. That has led some observers to re-evaluate the outlook for growth, weighing on oil prices the last two days.
But crude prices rallied on Tuesday, with some analysts saying the worries over the hit to demand from the Delta variant have been overstated.
Meanwhile, the dollar rose to its highest level against the euro since late March. The gain come on the heels of Friday's strong US jobs report, which was followed by comments from several Federal Reserve officials suggesting the US central bank could soon wind down its massive stimulus program.
Meanwhile, markets are looking ahead to Wednesday's report on the US consumer price index for the latest reading on inflation pressures in the restarting economy, that has been beset by supply and shipping issues. "Traders are pricing in the potential for an earlier-than-previously-anticipated announcement that the Federal Reserve may start tapering its asset purchases after a run of strong data out of the US," said Matt Weller, analyst at Forex.com.
Against that backdrop, new US inflation data for July "will be closely monitored, with another hot reading raising the odds of an earlier taper announcement, perhaps as soon as September or even later this month," Weller said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank holds board meeting
SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market
Bangladesh-India trade through land Ports
Signing ceremony
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign
India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter
US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft