China July new bank loans fall to 1.08t yuan

BEIJING, Aug 11: Chinese banks extended 1.08 trillion yuan ($166.5 billion) in new yuan loans in July, down from June and below analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.2 trillion yuan in July from 2.12 trillion yuan the previous month and against 992.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.3 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, below estimates of 8.7 per cent forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 8.6 per cent in June from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.3 per cent in July from a year earlier, in line with expectations, and unchanged from June.

-Reuters



