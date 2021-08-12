Walton declares 250pc cash dividend for general shareholders

The board of directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries has recommended 250 per cent cash dividend for general public shareholders and 170 per cent cash dividend for directors and sponsors for the year ended on June 30, 2021.

The final approval will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on September 29 at 12:00 noon, using a digital platform. The record date is set for September 5, the company said in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday.

The local electronics giant has also reported EPS of Tk 54.21, NAV per share of Tk. 311.59 (with revaluation), Tk. 208.16 (without revaluation) and NOCFPS of Tk. 31.96 for the year ended on June 30, 2021, as against Tk. 24.21, Tk. 264.48 (with revaluation), Tk. 159.94 (without revaluation) and Tk. 16.81 respectively for the same period of the previous year. In 2020, the company disbursed a 200 per cent cash dividend.

In compliance with Section 11 (Ka) of the Companies Act 1994 (2nd Amendment), the Company's name will be "Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC" in place of "Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited", said the filing.

There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today following its corporate declaration.

Each share of the company, which was listed on the stock market last year, closed at Tk 1,474 on Tuesday. Its shares have traded between Tk 378 and Tk 1524 since enlistment with the DSE on September 23, 2020.

Walton raised Tk 1.0 billion under the book-building method from the stock market to expand its business and repay some bank loans. The company issued each of its primary shares to the public at Tk 252.

Now, Walton is the second highest market-cap listed company on the DSE after Grameenphone. The company's paid-up capital is Tk 3.02 billion and authorised capital is Tk 6.0 billion while the total number of securities is 302.92 million.

The sponsor-directors own 99.03 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors 0.37 per cent, foreign investors 0.10 per cent and the general public only 0.50 per cent as on June 30, 2021, the DSE data shows.





