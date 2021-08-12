Unilever BD, UCL donate Tk 71.84m for labour welfare



Labour and Employment State Minister Begum Mannujan Sufian (3rd from right) receiving a chequr for for Tk 71.84 million for Labour Welfare Foundation of her ministry from UBL's Company Secretary and Legal Director SM Rashed Quayum and Head of Corporate Affairs Partnerships and Communications Ms. Shamima Akhter along with UCL's Regulatory Affairs Head and Company Secretary Mohammad Naharul Molla at the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital recently.

UBL's Company Secretary and Legal Director SM Rashed Quayum and Head of Corporate Affairs Partnerships and Communications Ms. Shamima Akhter along with UCL's Regulatory Affairs Head and Company Secretary Mohammad Naharul Molla handed over the cheques to Begum Mannujan Sufian, State Minister, The Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

Sakiun Nahar Begum, Secretary in Charge, and Begum Zebunnesa Karim, Director General BLWF (Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation) were also present at the Cheque Handover Ceremony.

This fund promises to strengthen the government's efforts to ensure the safety of workers and to help the workers and their families in case of any major disaster. UBL is country's one of the largest FMCG Companies with a 56-year history and more than 9 out of 10 Bangladeshi household using one or more of its brands on a daily basis.

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) is a new entity of Unilever in Bangladesh. Earlier in June 2020, Unilever successfully acquitted 81.98 % of the shares of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited (GSKBD) from Setfirst (GSK Group) and renamed the company as Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Unilever is taking utmost care to safeguard its people working in factory and follow the top tier global protocol of Unilever and Bangladesh Government. In addition to maintaining highest level of social distancing and mask compliance across its manufacturing operation, Unilever in Bangladesh has ensured physical barriers to ensure physical distancing in the common places like canteen and change room. Since the beginning of COVID-19 in Bangladesh Unilever has introduced dedicated transport facility for all its employees at factories, in which follow strictly social distance and diligently conduct regular sanitization of these vehicles' multiple times in a day.

Apart Unilever run immunity boosting medical assistance programme, hygiene care kit for all employees including providing sanitization products for their homes in regular interval and cover all employees for weekly COVID testing. For all these measures, Unilever in Bangladesh invested heavily in last 18 months and have invested 18 Crore BDT to ensure safety of its people against COVID.

















