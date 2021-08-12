BCSA seeks govt’s support in selling stored potatoes

Leaders of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) sought cooperation from the Agriculture Ministry in selling the potatoes stored in cold storages and surplus one .

The cooperation was sought when a delegation of BCSA and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) met Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at his secretariat office, a ministry press release said on Tuesday.

FBCCI senior vice-president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, BCSA chairman Mosharraf Hossain Pusti, its vice-president Ishtiaque Ahmed, Moynakuti Cold Storage chairman Sarwar Hossain and its managing director Noor Mohammad were, among others, present.

During the meeting, the BCSA leaders said about 1.1 crore metric tons of potatoes were produced in the current season against the country's total demand of 85-90 lakh tones.

"As a result, they said, there was a surplus of about 20 lakh tones of potatoes in the country" they said .

The delegation members said this year 55 lakh tones of potatoes, seed potatoes and exportable potatoes have been stored in about 400 cold storages across the country.

At present, the market price of potato is low and if the stored potatoes cannot be processed for marketing, there is a possibility that a large amount of potatoes will remain unsold, they said.

Dr Razzaque said at the beginning of corona virus pandemic last year, an initiative was taken to distribute potatoes under relief and rationing programmes thus potato consumption increased.

Noting that necessary steps would be taken for the marketing of surplus potatoes this year, the minister said apart from local markets, international markets of potatoes should be explored to get its fair price.

Considering it, efforts are on to increase potato exports, he said, hoping that potato export would increase in the coming days. -BSS





















