Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangabandhu Novo Theatre to be built in Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Mizanur Rahman

The government is undertaking a novo theater project in Rangpur as a subsidiary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre in the capital.  The Ministry of Science and Technology is mobilizing the project as a regional establishment.
Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the project on March 12 last year after receiving proposal from the Ministry of Science and Technology.
The meeting suggested some changes and recommended its presentation before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval. It may be presented soon for the final approval.
At present, two divisional cities such as Rajshahi and Barisal, have such projects under construction. Once approved, the project will be implemented within December 2023 starting from this year,
Sources said total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 417.65 crore. The project will be built at Gangahari mouzas in Rangpur Sadar upazila.
Concerned official sources said such project is very important for common people, teachers and students to know various aspects of science and technology and especially space science to create a science minded society.
The role of the novo-theater is undeniable in creating opportunities for people having no formal education to know the nature and making the young generation interested in science and technology.
It will be built on 10 acres of land. The project work will be started with land acquisition and development, construction of buildings, installation of planetarium equipment, and installation of 50 scientific and digital exhibits.
It will also have installation of X-D simulation-theater, 74 office equipment and computer accessories, computerized automatic system. Other work components include human resource development including hiring employees for ticketing and security system, collection of 284 pieces of furniture, three vehicles and arrangement for training.
Nasima Begum, a member of the Planning Commission looking the development of socio-economic infrastructure said the proposed project would play an important role in inculcating people's interest in science and technology and especially serve new generation, instilling space science ideas and creating scientific attitudes among the people. So the project is very important.
Earlier Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre was opened for public viewing on September 25 2004 in the capital. It was previously named as Bhashani Novo Theatre.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman
Padma Bank holds board meeting
SBAC Bank started trading in the capital market
Bangladesh-India trade through land Ports
Signing ceremony
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign
India re-emerges as rice and wheat exporter
US to reopen Boeing-Airbus bidding war over refuellers


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft