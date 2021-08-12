Bangabandhu Novo Theatre to be built in Rangpur

The government is undertaking a novo theater project in Rangpur as a subsidiary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre in the capital. The Ministry of Science and Technology is mobilizing the project as a regional establishment.

Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the project on March 12 last year after receiving proposal from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting suggested some changes and recommended its presentation before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval. It may be presented soon for the final approval.

At present, two divisional cities such as Rajshahi and Barisal, have such projects under construction. Once approved, the project will be implemented within December 2023 starting from this year,

Sources said total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 417.65 crore. The project will be built at Gangahari mouzas in Rangpur Sadar upazila.

Concerned official sources said such project is very important for common people, teachers and students to know various aspects of science and technology and especially space science to create a science minded society.

The role of the novo-theater is undeniable in creating opportunities for people having no formal education to know the nature and making the young generation interested in science and technology.

It will be built on 10 acres of land. The project work will be started with land acquisition and development, construction of buildings, installation of planetarium equipment, and installation of 50 scientific and digital exhibits.

It will also have installation of X-D simulation-theater, 74 office equipment and computer accessories, computerized automatic system. Other work components include human resource development including hiring employees for ticketing and security system, collection of 284 pieces of furniture, three vehicles and arrangement for training.

Nasima Begum, a member of the Planning Commission looking the development of socio-economic infrastructure said the proposed project would play an important role in inculcating people's interest in science and technology and especially serve new generation, instilling space science ideas and creating scientific attitudes among the people. So the project is very important.

Earlier Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre was opened for public viewing on September 25 2004 in the capital. It was previously named as Bhashani Novo Theatre.













