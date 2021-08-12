Taposh optimistic about saving lives of DSCC dwellers

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday expressed his optimism that he would be able to save city dwellers from mosquitoes.

"I hope we will be able to save DSCC dwellers from dengue as the numbers of dengue patients are now showing a downtrend because of regular combing operations of the city corporation," he said.

Taposh said this while exchanging views with the journalists after inaugurating the Interim Waste Transfer Center at Ward No. 1 of South City adjacent to Khilgaon Railgate this morning, said a press release.

"We were amazed to see the origin and spread of the Aedes mosquitoes...we hope that the people of Dhaka will be more aware of the mosquito menace, cooperate with us and give us information about the breeding ground of Aedes," he said.

Earlier, he inspected canal cleaning activities in Dakshin Kutubkhali, mosquito eradication activities in Dakshin Jatrabari Khalpar area and later road repair activities in Bailen area. -BSS