Webinar today

Marking celebration of International Youth Day 2021, a webinar titled 'Transforming Food Systems Through Youth-led Intervention in Bangladesh' will be held on Thursday. VSO Bangladesh, a non-government organization (NGO), will organise the event.

The theme of this year's International Youth Day, to be observed on Thursday, was set as 'Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health'.

The representatives from different government, NGOs, INGOs, CSOs, UN, youth organizations, volunteers, civil society and group of journalists will join the webinar, which would focus on how youth led intervention help transform the food systems in Bangladesh.

Prof Golam Rahman, Editor of Ajker Patrika and former Chief Information Commissioner will be present as the Chief Guest.

John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor, Dhaka Food System Project, FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Dr MH Chowdhury (Lenin), Joint General Secretary, Paribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA), Tawohidul Haque, Academic Faculty and Researcher, Institute of Social welfare and Research, University of Dhaka, Mursalin Nomani, President, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka, Ms Shahnaz Karim, Director Inclusive Communities and Arts, British Council and A K M Manirul Alam, Director, Field Service Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh will attend as the webinar as guest speaker.

Khabirul Haque Kamal, Project Implementation Lead, VSOB will be the chair.








