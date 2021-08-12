Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Int’l Youth Day

Webinar today

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

Marking celebration of International Youth Day 2021, a webinar titled 'Transforming Food Systems Through Youth-led Intervention in Bangladesh' will be held on Thursday. VSO Bangladesh, a non-government organization (NGO), will organise the event.
The theme of this year's International Youth Day, to be observed on Thursday, was set as 'Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health'.
The representatives from different government, NGOs, INGOs, CSOs, UN, youth organizations, volunteers, civil society and group of journalists will join the webinar, which would focus on how youth led intervention help transform the food systems in Bangladesh.
Prof Golam Rahman, Editor of Ajker Patrika and former Chief Information Commissioner will be present as the Chief Guest.
John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor, Dhaka Food System Project, FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Dr MH Chowdhury (Lenin), Joint General Secretary, Paribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA), Tawohidul Haque, Academic Faculty and Researcher, Institute of Social welfare and Research, University of Dhaka, Mursalin Nomani, President, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka, Ms Shahnaz Karim, Director Inclusive Communities and Arts, British Council and A K M Manirul Alam, Director, Field Service Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh will attend as the webinar as guest speaker.
Khabirul Haque Kamal, Project Implementation Lead, VSOB will be the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh optimistic about saving lives of DSCC dwellers
Webinar today
Two separate road accidents kill two motorcyclists in city
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Much-hyped work on underground cabling in Dhanmondi set to start in September
Neo JMB member arrested in Dhaka
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
Military chopper takes jabs to remote Rangamati hills


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft