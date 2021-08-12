Two separate road accidents kill two motorcyclists in city

Two separate road accidents killed two motorcyclists in front of Khilgaon Flyover Bridge and Ganabhaban in last 12 hours till Wednesday, police and hospital sources said.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, told BSS today that the deceased were identified as Golam Rabbani, 30, and ATM Motakabbir Hossain Jewel, 42 while the injured was identified as Nur Mohammad, 40. He said a young man named Golam Rabbani (30) was killed when he was hit by a CNG-run autorickshaw at Khilgaon flyover this morning. Another person named Nur Mohammad (40) was injured in the incident.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed when a lorry hit him in front of Ganobhaban of Mohammadpur police station in the capital around 1am today.

The deceased was identified as ATM Motakabbir Hossain Jewel, 42.

DMP's Mohammadpur police sub-inspector (SI) Sahidul Islam said that after the accident Jewel was rescued in critical condition and taken to DMCH where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 4 am. -BSS











