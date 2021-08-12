Neo JMB member arrested in Dhaka

LALMONIRHAT, Aug 11: A special team of Lalmonirhat district police with the help of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP arrested an alleged member of banned militant outfit Neo JMB from Khilgaon area in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

The arrestee was identified as Nazmus Sakib, 26, a resident of Hatibandha area of Lalmonirhat.

He has already been taken to Lalmonirhat following his arrest,Officer-In- Charge of Hatibandha Police Station Ershadul Alam said. "Sakib is an active member of Neo JMB. There are arrest warrants against him on charges of attacking police officers and for involvement in anti- state activities," the OC added. -UNB







