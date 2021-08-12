

‘Death-traps’ in the hills



However, land or hillside fatalities have been occurring almost every year. Heavy monsoon rain triggered a series of landslides, leading to 170 deaths in 2017. The tragedy remains afresh in our memory.



Finding a substantial solution to the crisis has seemingly become a secondary matter in the midst of a blame game continuing between local administration and slope dwellers.



According to hill dwellers, repeated requests have been made to the administration for their permanent rehabilitation. Little or no action has been taken so far. And this is the reason they are staying befriending possible death risks in slopes.



Their reluctance to be relocated to offered shelter centres puts in question the liveability and overall environment of these centres.



We, however, fail to understand what justification is there for dwellers to remain in hills with death lurking, unless new shelters are poorly built with no facilities?



Mere change of place will be of little use unless the new shelters are not liveable. It needs to be taken into account that those who have taken refuge in the seemingly 'death trap' in the hills are, no doubt, landless and roofless people. There is no scope to blame slope dwellers alone.



After the horrifying landslides at Motijharan in Chattogram in 2007, a high powered committee had been formed. One of the 30 recommendations the committee placed was permanent rehabilitation of people openly exposed to landslides. Already 14 years have passed since then.



How much more time will it take to act in accordance with the list of recommendations?



Authority concerned has no option to escape their responsibility on the lame excuse that slope dwellers do not want to quit hills. They must ensure befitting and safe rehabilitation of hill dwellers at risks.



Turning the situation even worse, land grabbers in the southern region of the country continues cutting hills indiscriminately inviting more slope slides.



On one hand strict legal action will have to be taken to stop illegal hill cutting while on the other the aforementioned thousand families will have to be relocated before another disaster strikes.



