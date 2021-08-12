Video
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:39 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Multitude threat of C-19 and dengue

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Dear Sir
In different parts of the country, people of different professions are being suffered and dying every day due to the terrible touch of corona. On the one hand, people have been suffering from corona in various ways for more than a year and a half. On the other hand, dengue is on the rise in the monsoon season.

This month, 4,115 dengue patients have been identified till Friday, August 8. Just as it is necessary to be aware to survive from Corona, it is also necessary to be aware to get rid of dengue, because in 2019, dengue reached a terrible level. It is possible to avoid dengue quickly if everyone is aware. There is no substitute for cleanliness to survive dengue. You have to keep your residence and work place clean and tidy regularly. Many people have planted gardens on their verandas due to the restrictions of the epidemic.

Peace will return to the country only if the administration conducts various awareness programs on a regular basis along with individual awareness to prevent corona and dengue.

Md Tamim Sifatullah
Student
Madinatul Uloom Kamil Madrasa, Rajshahi



