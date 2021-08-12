

Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh



First, the Narcotics Control Act was passed in 1990 in order to control the free use of narcotics in Bangladesh. That law, however, was unable to keep up with the current sort of offence. As a result, it was repealed in 2018 and the Narcotics Control Act 2018 was enacted. This Act currently governs the provisions for taking and selling drugs and alcohol across the country.



This Act was amended in 2020 to make it more strict and contemporary. The Narcotics Control Act 2018 has broadly divided narcotics into two categories, namely alcohol and other narcotics. I am confining my discussion to the law relating to alcohol only. Under section 2 (5) and Schedule B and C of the Act, alcohol means any spirit or any other kind of wine or beer or any liquid containing more than 0.5% alcohol.



According to section 10, no one can establish a distillery, produce, distribute, sell, consume, import or export, or preserve alcohol without a government license or permit. Even to manufacture any medication that contains alcohol, a government permit is required.



As per section 11, any Bangladeshi who wishes to consume alcohol must obtain a government permit; in the case of Muslims, such a permit may be granted only on medical grounds. For such a medical treatment permit, one must present a prescription written by a civil surgeon or an associate professor of a medical college, and the prescription must include the name of the disease as well as an explanation of why alcohol is required for treatment.



Furthermore, such restrictions on alcohol consumption do not apply to foreigners who are permitted to drink in licensed bars. Foreign diplomatic passport holders have a multitude of choices for buying, selling, and transporting alcohol. Further to that, the indigenous people of Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachari are permitted to consume any alcohol traditionally produced in these districts, according to the Act. In addition, dome, cobbler, sweeper, and tea-garden laborers are permitted to consume "Taree" and "Pochui," which are primarily fermented liquor and spirit.



To obtain a license, one must fill out a form, accept the terms of the license, and pay a fee, according to Section 13 of the Act. Following that, the license can be obtained from the Director General of Bangladesh's Department of Narcotics Control, subject to their approval. Such a license must be renewed every three years.



According to section 14, if someone has a case filed against him for an offence committed owing to his moral degeneration, and he has been sentenced to more than three months or more than TK 500 fine, he will be unable to obtain such a license. Furthermore, anyone who violates any condition or term stated in the license will be held liable to pay compensation up to TK 1 lakh. If the condition of the license is violated for the second time, the license will be revoked as per section 15.



According to Section 36 of the Act, anyone who establishes a distillery and produces alcohol without a license faces up to ten years in prison and a monetary fine. Furthermore, if the amount of alcohol sold, bought, imported, preserved, manufactured, or distributed without a license is up to 10 litres, a person will be imprisoned for 6 months to a maximum of three years. If the amount of alcohol exceeds 100 litres, the person will be imprisoned for 3 to 5 years. He will be imprisoned for five to ten years if he exceeds 100 litres.



Further to that, if a person allows the use of any house, land, business, vehicle, or equipment owned or occupied by him for committing drug related offenses, he will be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years as per Section 38. Section 44 states that offenses under this Act will be tried in a court of competent jurisdiction based on the gravity of the offense. Furthermore, the Mobile Courts Act 2009 allows for the conduct of mobile courts to be used in this matter.



So, if you do not have permission, it is simply illegal to consume or keep alcohol at home in Bangladesh.

The writer is pursuing LLB,

University of Rajshahi









