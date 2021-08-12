

Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh



Domestic violence is an epidemic in Bangladesh and has fatal consequences. The causes of domestic violence are various: social, cultural, religious, economical, legal and political. There are ample evidences that members of microcredit groups have been able to reduce domestic violence.



A study revealed that membership of microcredit programme has reduced several types of domestic violence against women. Verbal abuse is a very common form of domestic violence. In the study, a large majority of the respondents (95%) admitted that after becoming microcredit group member, they do not have to face such type of violence any more. But before joining in the microcredit group almost all of them (99%) had to face verbal abuse frequently.



Battering or physical hurt is also a common form of domestic violence against women. The research has found that before becoming microcredit group member over two-third (66.7%) of them became victim of battering. But at present a large portion of them (96.7%) mentioned that they do not have to face such occurrences any more. Their husbands do not beat them as they can take loan from microcredit programme and use it for household income generating purpose.



Dowry practice in Bangladesh is prevailing for many years. Illegal demand for dowry sometimes brings an awful situation for a girl in Bangladesh society and sometimes it cost death of the girl. In the present research, a large majority (95%) of the respondents mentioned that now they do not have to face domestic violence particularly torture for not giving dowry any more.



It becomes possible because they are now financially capable to help their husband. They took loan from group and give it to their husband for income generation activities. But before becoming the microcredit group member they had to face such occurrences. Around 40% of them mentioned that earlier their husband and other family members used to torture them for not giving dowry.



Forced sex is also a form of domestic violence against women. For the present research more than one-fifth (21.7%) of the women who are member of microcredit programme reported that their husband forced them to do sex against their will before joining the microcredit group. But at present a very little of them (3.3%) mentioned the same.



Sometimes husbands threat their wife to control them by throwing or breaking down households essentials. In the present research, a large portion of the respondents (81.7%) mentioned that before joining the microcredit programme, they had to face such type of domestic violence. But it has been reduced gradually after joining in the credit group.



Threaten with weapons is another form of domestic violence against women. The study revealed that a good majority of the respondents (46.7%) mentioned that before joining credit group their husband threatened with weapons for torturing but after joining samity this incident has decreased gradually and at present only 3.3%of them mentioned the same.



Depriving from meal or creating barrier to take regular meal is another form of domestic violence against women. As a punishment husband and other members of the family practice it to wife or to any female member of the household. In the present research around 46.7% of the respondents mentioned that before joining in the credit group they had to experience such occurrences but presently they do not have to face it like earlier. This is due to becoming a member of the credit group.



Sometimes husbands or other family members do not allow women (especially wife) to do daily household works. This happened mainly when family members of husband' house demand dowry. They do it as a punishment of the women or wife. The present research explored that about half (48.3%) of the respondent reported that they had to face this form of violence by their husband and other family member before joining the credit group. But it has been reduced gradually after becoming the credit group member.



Threat of giving divorce by husband is a major form of domestic violence against women. In the survey data reveals more than half of the respondents (51.7%) mentioned that they had to face such threat from their husband before joining in the credit group. But it has been reduced significantly and at present only 3.3 of them reported the same. So, it has proved that membership in microcredit group help to reduce threat of giving divorce.



In the study a large majority of the respondents (71.7%) mentioned that their husband and other family members insulted and misbehaved with them inside and outside the home before joining the microcredit group. At present only 3.3% of them reported that sometimes they have to face such incident.



About two-third (65%) of the respondents reported that their husband prevented them to visit their parent's house before joining the credit group. But at present they do not face such type of problems.



Keeping away child from mother is a form of domestic violence. In the present research about one-third of the respondents (31.7%) mentioned that before joining the credit group they had to face such type of incident frequently. But after joining in the credit group it has reduced and only 3.3% of them mentioned about it.



Although provoke to commit suicide is a form of domestic violence against women but for the present research no one admitted that they had to experience such incident before or after joining the microcredit group.



More than half of the respondents (58.3%) in the study reported that their husband and some other family members used to stop talking with them as a punishment before joining in the credit group. But this situation has changed a lot after becoming member of the credit group.



Deprivation of women from household assets is another form of domestic violence against women. Over two-fifth (41.7%) of the respondents admitted that their husband deprived them from household assets before joining in the credit group. It has also changed.



Thus, based on the findings it can be said that women membership with microcredit group reduces domestic violence against women and it brings healthy gender relation. The findings of the research would be helpful to understand the significant relationship between microcredit programme and decrease of domestic violence against women in Bangladesh.

The writer is research consultant, Human Development Research

Centre (HDRC), Dhaka.



