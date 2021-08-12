Covid-19: 59 more people die, 1,283 more infected in 11 dists

A total of 59 more people died of and 1,283 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 11 districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Bogura and Kishoreganj, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 31 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

A total of 10 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said three people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, Natore and Naogaon each, three from Pabna, and one from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 363 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, a total of 21 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 16 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 10 were from Rajshahi, four from Naogaon and Pabna each, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Natore districts.

Of them, 12 were men and nine women.

Some 380 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, 88 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 381 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 88 found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 23.10 per cent.

NOAKHALI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, two died at 120-bed Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while another in Begumganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 207 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 296 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,200 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said a total of 984 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 296 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.08 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 105 are in Sadar and 69 in Sonaimuri while the rest in different upazilas of the district.

Among the total infected, 12,940 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 78 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium while 5,053 are in isolation.

PIROJPUR: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,894 here.

A total of 102 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 20 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 19.60 per cent.

Among the total infected, some 3,473 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 76 died of it in the district.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner's office sources confirmed the information.

BARISHAL: A total of 17 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

A total of 10 people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, five were from Barishal, three from Bhola, and one from Patuakhali and Pirojpur districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 563 in the division.

On the other hand, seven more patients died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 669 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 31,353 in the six districts of the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 15.29 per cent here.

Among the total infected, some 21,556 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 84.17 per cent.

BOGURA: Six more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 38, Mohsin Ali, 69, Abul Hasan, 77, Kohinur, 53, and Lutfar Rahman, 68, of Sadar Upazila; and Sufia, 60, of Shibganj Upazila.

All of them were found positive for the virus.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 604 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 101 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,906 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura CS office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said a total of 461 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 101 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 49 are in Sadar, 19 in Shajahanpur, 12 in Gabtali, nine in Sherpur, four in Kahalu and Dupchanchia each, three in Shibganj, and one in Sariakandi and Sonatala upazilas each.

However, some 140 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 18,088 in the district, Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque added.

KISHOREGANJ: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday night.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 184 here.

Meanwhile, some 109 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 10,660 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 57 are in Sadar, 26 in Bhairab, seven in Hossainpur, five in Nikli, three in Kuliarchar and Austagram each, two in Karimganj, Tarail and Katiadi each, and one in Pakundia and Mithamoin upazilas each.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,518 in Sadar, 393 in Hossainpur, 358 in Karimganj, 285 in Tarail, 596 in Pakundia, 951 in Katiadi, 407 in Kuliarchar, 1,999 in Bhairab, 143 in Nikli, 683 in Bajitpur a, 97 in Itna, 119 in Mithamoin and 111 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, some 7,273 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.