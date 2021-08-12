Bridge built with betel nut trees Instead of iron at Banaripara



The betel nut tree pathway built with the allocation of iron bridge at Banaripara. photo: observer

According to sources, Tk 1 lakh was allocated by the ZP during financial year 2017-2018 for making an iron bridge over a canal in front of Purbo Udaykathi Munsi Bari at Udaykathi Union of the upazila.

But the pathway that was made of bamboo and betel nut trees has been repaired with three betel nut trees on four iron beams, and the allocation has been embezzled.

According to name plaque of the bridge, it has been made of iron at a cost of Tk 1 lakh during 2017-2018 financial year, financed and implemented by ZP. The name plaque was also supposed to carry the name of the contracting farm. But it is not there.

ZP Panel Chairman and a resident of Udaykathi Union and also General Secretary of Banaripara Upazila Awami League Advocate Mawlad Hossain Sana told journalists, there is no provision for constructing bridge and road by ZP Project Implementation Committee; one contracting farm got the work order through lottery.

The contractor did not use iron in raising the bridge. "I asked Engineer Golam Mostafa for inspecting the bridge," he added.

He further said, the contractor will be traced out and necessary measures will be taken.

Deputy Secretary of LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Md Shahidul Islam said, after inquiry, necessary measures will be taken in this regard.











BARISHAL, Aug 11: Instead of building iron-bridge, a pathway with betel nut trees has been built in Banaripara Upazila of the district. Financial allocation was made by Zila Parishad (ZP) for an iron-bridge.According to sources, Tk 1 lakh was allocated by the ZP during financial year 2017-2018 for making an iron bridge over a canal in front of Purbo Udaykathi Munsi Bari at Udaykathi Union of the upazila.But the pathway that was made of bamboo and betel nut trees has been repaired with three betel nut trees on four iron beams, and the allocation has been embezzled.According to name plaque of the bridge, it has been made of iron at a cost of Tk 1 lakh during 2017-2018 financial year, financed and implemented by ZP. The name plaque was also supposed to carry the name of the contracting farm. But it is not there.ZP Panel Chairman and a resident of Udaykathi Union and also General Secretary of Banaripara Upazila Awami League Advocate Mawlad Hossain Sana told journalists, there is no provision for constructing bridge and road by ZP Project Implementation Committee; one contracting farm got the work order through lottery.The contractor did not use iron in raising the bridge. "I asked Engineer Golam Mostafa for inspecting the bridge," he added.He further said, the contractor will be traced out and necessary measures will be taken.Deputy Secretary of LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Md Shahidul Islam said, after inquiry, necessary measures will be taken in this regard.